ROY: Hello Miss Grump. Happy Holidays!

RONNI GRUMP: Who is this? Are you from the Enquirer? I told you I like the Star.

ROY: No Miss Grump. I’m not from the Enquirer. I write for a blog online.

RONNI GRUMP: It’s too cold to hang laundry on the clothes line. Do you like pussy [unintelligible mumbling].

ROY: Like pussy what?

RONNI GRUMP: Pussy

ROY: I’m afraid I’m very allergic. Umm.

RONNI GRUMP: Kitties

ROY: I'm allergic to pussy kitties Miss Grump. I think they’re lovely from afar.

RONNI GRUMP: You jog.

ROY: No I write for a blog. I want to talk with you about your cousin Donald Trump.

RONNI GRUMP: Pussy Boots can’t talk right now.

byIn aexclusive, we were sent a copy of theChristmas Letter. Wow. It’s significant becauseare identical twins, and the first cousins of President-Elect. In the letterdumps on cousinand tells family stories out of school.We were able to reach Ronni Grump by telephone from her prefabricated two family house in Suffern, New York. This is a transcript of our brief conversation.Miss Ronni Grump hung up on me. After multiple attempts to reach her again I gave up. The Christmas letter is self explanatory and is worth exploring for both the gossip and family photographs.