January 15, 2017
Election Aftermath: The Gay Agenda Is Your Agenda Too
by Roy Steele
As a gay man, I’m acutely aware that the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community is feeling nervous right now, because I’m feeling anxious too. There are lots of gay ‘survival guides’ online related to surviving the impending ‘climate change’ that’s happening in Washington, D.C. Unfortunately those guides do nothing to alleviate my fears.
January 8, 2017
Common Sense: End War On Drugs And Declare War On Addiction
I share a true story about me, my mother, a battle axe, and vodka.
by Roy Steele
When I was sixteen years old I had no idea that I was gay, despite struggling with my sexual identity. At that age I had other priorities in my life, and coming out or not coming out, wasn’t a priority.
One afternoon I was at a novelty store and I saw some bottle locks for sale. They were big, colorful, and round, with a numbered dial on the top of the ‘lock.’ It was a bottle cap with a rudimentary lock that could be placed on any bottle with a twist top, to prevent access to whatever was stored in the bottle. Without the combination, you couldn’t pour the liquid (liquor) out of the bottle into a glass.
December 15, 2016
Trump Family Feud Revealed In Cousin's 2016 Christmas Letter
1,530 words | 7 minute read
by Roy Steele
In a Jive in the [415] exclusive, we were sent a copy of the Grump (Trump) Family’s Christmas Letter. Wow. It’s significant because Ronald and Ronni Grump are identical twins, and the first cousins of President-Elect Donald Trump. In the letter Ronni Grump dumps on cousin Donald Trump and tells family stories out of school.
We were able to reach Ronni Grump by telephone from her prefabricated two family house in Suffern, New York. This is a transcript of our brief conversation.
ROY: Hello Miss Grump. Happy Holidays!Miss Ronni Grump hung up on me. After multiple attempts to reach her again I gave up. The Christmas letter is self explanatory and is worth exploring for both the gossip and family photographs.
RONNI GRUMP: Who is this? Are you from the Enquirer? I told you I like the Star.
ROY: No Miss Grump. I’m not from the Enquirer. I write for a blog online.
RONNI GRUMP: It’s too cold to hang laundry on the clothes line. Do you like pussy [unintelligible mumbling].
ROY: Like pussy what?
RONNI GRUMP: Pussy
ROY: I’m afraid I’m very allergic. Umm.
RONNI GRUMP: Kitties
ROY: I'm allergic to pussy kitties Miss Grump. I think they’re lovely from afar.
RONNI GRUMP: You jog.
ROY: No I write for a blog. I want to talk with you about your cousin Donald Trump.
RONNI GRUMP: Pussy Boots can’t talk right now.
December 14, 2016
7 Post-Election Facts That Every American Needs To Know
by Roy Steele
While we know that life goes on, there are seven indisputable post-election facts that every American needs to know.
- Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump in the popular vote by 2.844 million votes today, and her lead continues to increase and is approaching 3 million votes, while each state completes their official certifications and the vote tallies are finalized.
- There is NO factual evidence that Hillary Clinton is corrupt or crooked, or was corrupt or crooked. There have been over twenty federal investigations of the Clinton’s, and they have all turned up NOTHING, which is why the characterization is wrong. After seven separate Congressional investigations of Hillary Clinton and Benghazi, all led by Republicans, the consensus was that that there was no wrongdoing. After the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a year long investigation into the use of a home email server, they questioned the judgement of the Secretary, and that’s NOT criminal. They concluded that she did NOT mishandle any classified information. Ever.
- Hillary Clinton is the most experienced and eminently qualified candidate to run for president in modern history.
Hillary Clinton’s credentials, experience and qualifications were unassailable and unmatched by any other candidate. She was educated at Wellesley College and Yale Law School. She worked for the House Judiciary Committee during Watergate, and then was employed as an attorney by the Children’s Defense Fund. Hillary practiced law in Arkansas, and was the state’s First Lady. When her husband was elected President she was the First Lady of the United States for eight years, and was elected twice as the U.S. Senator from New York. Finally, she was President Obama’s chief diplomat and Secretary of State for four years.
- Donald Trump did NOT win in a massive landslide. A victory is considered a landslide when an overwhelming majority of voters vote for one candidate in an election. In 1984, incumbent Republican President Ronald Reagan captured sixty percent of the popular vote, and swept forty nine of fifty states, for a resounding win in the electoral college. That’s a landslide.
- Donald Trump LOST the nationwide popular vote becoming the fifth US president in history to lose the popular vote and win the electoral college.
- Donald Trump EKED out a slim THREE state victory in the electoral college, and that’s how he won. (77K votes separate Clinton and Trump in these three states).
- The electoral college convenes and votes on December 19, 2016. We cannot assume that Donald Trump will take the oath of office on January 20, 2017, until the electors meet and vote, and he receives more than 270 electoral votes to win. Our founding fathers created the electoral college so that electors could vote their conscience. If the people voted for a candidate that the electors feel is unfit or unqualified to serve, they are free to vote for someone else. If 37 electors currently committed to Donald Trump change their vote, and Trump’s total is 269, he will NOT be the next president. If 38 electors switch their vote to Hillary Clinton, she will be our next president, when she reaches the 270 votes required. If neither candidate reaches 270, the election will be decided in the U.S. House of Representatives. Harvard Law professor Larry Lessig claims that 30 electors are ready to switch their vote today. Stay Tuned! It's going to be a bumpy ride.
December 11, 2016
I Went From Being A Hillary Hating Homo To Loving The Bitch
2,409 words | 12 minute read
The True Confessions Of A Gay Hillary Clinton Supporter
by Roy Steele
Today I love the bitch. Big league. And I’m still gutted about her loss. Bigly!
This isn’t a twisted tale of misogyny. You already know that calling Hillary Clinton a ‘bitch’ is a term of endearment in the gay community. For this blog post I’m dropping the serious veneer for a moment and I’m writing from the heart. For you to understand and appreciate how my feelings have evolved over the years, it’s important to know the backstory.
