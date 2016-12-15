December 15, 2016

Trump Family Feud Revealed In Cousin's 2016 Christmas Letter

The Grumps Dump On Donald - Twins Ronald and Ronni Grump rip on their cousin Donald Trump - Donald Trump's first cousins Ronald Grump and Ronni Grump
1,530 words | 7 minute read

by Roy Steele

In a Jive in the [415]  exclusive, we were sent a copy of the Grump (Trump) Family’s Christmas Letter. Wow. It’s significant because Ronald and Ronni Grump are identical twins, and the first cousins of President-Elect Donald Trump. In the letter Ronni Grump dumps on cousin Donald Trump and tells family stories out of school.

We were able to reach Ronni Grump by telephone from her prefabricated two family house in Suffern, New York. This is a transcript of our brief conversation.
ROY: Hello Miss Grump. Happy Holidays!
RONNI GRUMP: Who is this? Are you from the Enquirer? I told you I like the Star.
ROY: No Miss Grump. I’m not from the Enquirer. I write for a blog online.
RONNI GRUMP: It’s too cold to hang laundry on the clothes line. Do you like pussy [unintelligible mumbling].
ROY: Like pussy what?
RONNI GRUMP: Pussy
ROY: I’m afraid I’m very allergic. Umm.
RONNI GRUMP: Kitties
ROY: I'm allergic to pussy kitties Miss Grump. I think they’re lovely from afar.
RONNI GRUMP: You jog.
ROY: No I write for a blog. I want to talk with you about your cousin Donald Trump.
RONNI GRUMP: Pussy Boots can’t talk right now.
Miss Ronni Grump hung up on me. After multiple attempts to reach her again I gave up. The Christmas letter is self explanatory and  is worth exploring for both the gossip and family photographs.
Continue Reading»»»
Posted by at 6:00 AM
Labels: , , , , , ,

December 14, 2016

7 Post-Election Facts That Every American Needs To Know

seven irrefutable post-election facts that every american needs to know. Has white text on a black background with a photograph of hillary clinton in the lower left corner, two american flags in the center, and a photograph of donald trump in the lower right hand corner.

by Roy Steele

With the electoral college set to meet on December 19, 2016, there are FACTS that many people, including the president-elect, refuse to acknowledge. Telling the truth and establishing facts are a moral imperative, and we must hold our leaders accountable for their statements and actions. Donald Trump’s campaign was a fact-free zone, while Hillary Clinton was a victim of years of anti-Clinton GOP propaganda and untruths, plus the Russian hacking scandal.

While we know that life goes on, there are seven indisputable post-election facts that every American needs to know.

  • Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump in the popular vote by 2.844 million votes today, and her lead continues to increase and is approaching 3 million votes, while each state completes their official certifications and the vote tallies are finalized.

  • There is NO factual evidence that Hillary Clinton is corrupt or crooked, or was corrupt or crooked. There have been over twenty federal investigations of the Clinton’s, and they have all turned up NOTHING, which is why the characterization is wrong. After seven separate Congressional investigations of Hillary Clinton and Benghazi, all led by Republicans, the consensus was that that there was no wrongdoing. After the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a year long investigation into the use of a home email server, they questioned the judgement of the Secretary, and that’s NOT criminal. They concluded that she did NOT mishandle any classified information. Ever. 

  • Hillary Clinton is the most experienced and eminently qualified candidate to run for president in modern history.
Hillary Clinton’s credentials, experience and qualifications were unassailable and unmatched by any other candidate. She was educated at Wellesley College and Yale Law School. She worked for the House Judiciary Committee during Watergate, and then was employed as an attorney by the Children’s Defense Fund. Hillary practiced law in Arkansas, and was the state’s First Lady. When her husband was elected President she was the First Lady of the United States for eight years, and was elected twice as the U.S. Senator from New York. Finally, she was President Obama’s chief diplomat and Secretary of State for four years.
  • Donald Trump did NOT win in a massive landslide. A victory is considered a landslide when an overwhelming majority of voters vote for one candidate in an election. In 1984, incumbent Republican President Ronald Reagan captured sixty percent of the popular vote, and swept forty nine of fifty states, for a resounding win in the electoral college. That’s a landslide.

  • Donald Trump LOST the nationwide popular vote becoming the fifth US president in history to lose the popular vote and win the electoral college.

    • the popular vote totals for hillary clinton and donald trump in the presidential election 2016

  • Donald Trump EKED out a slim THREE state victory in the electoral college, and that’s how he won.  (77K votes separate Clinton and Trump in these three states).

    • Donald Trump leads Hillary Clinton by 77 thousand votes in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

  • The electoral college convenes and votes on December 19, 2016. We cannot assume that Donald Trump will take the oath of office on January 20, 2017, until the electors meet and vote, and he receives more than 270 electoral votes to win. Our founding fathers created the electoral college so that electors could vote their conscience. If the people voted for a candidate that the electors feel is unfit or unqualified to serve, they are free to vote for someone else. If 37 electors currently committed to Donald Trump change their vote, and Trump’s total is 269, he will NOT be the next president. If 38 electors switch their vote to Hillary Clinton, she will be our next president, when she reaches the 270 votes required. If neither candidate reaches 270, the election will be decided in the U.S. House of Representatives. Harvard Law professor Larry Lessig claims that 30 electors are ready to switch their vote today. Stay Tuned! It's going to be a bumpy ride.

The electoral vote totals for Hillary Clinton (232) and Donald Trump (306) in the presidential election 2016.

straight talk in a queer world.
 jiveinthe415.com 
© 2011 - 2016 Jive in the [415]
Posted by at 7:00 AM
Labels: , , , , , ,

December 11, 2016

I Went From Being A Hillary Hating Homo To Loving The Bitch

Hillary Rodham Clinton answers questions at a town hall meeting in 2016.
2,409 words | 12 minute read

The True Confessions Of A Gay Hillary Clinton Supporter 


by Roy Steele

I must confess that twenty five years ago I was a Hillary hating homo gay man.

Today I love the bitch. Big league. And I’m still gutted about her loss. Bigly!

This isn’t a twisted tale of misogyny. You already know that calling Hillary Clinton a ‘bitch’ is a term of endearment in the gay community. For this blog post I’m dropping the serious veneer for a moment and I’m writing from the heart. For you to understand and appreciate how my feelings have evolved over the years, it’s important to know the backstory.
Continue Reading»»»
Posted by at 12:00 PM
Labels: , , , , , , , , ,

December 7, 2016

I'm A Sore Loser And My Quadrennial Losing Streak Is Back


by Roy Steele

Voting in a presidential election is like participating in a super bowl to me. Waiting for the polls to close and watching the returns on election night is a time-honored November tradition that I’ve observed (save for when I lived in England) since I was a little kid growing up in New Jersey.

Politics and elections are in my blood, and I’ve had a front-row seat to contests at every level. I’ve witnessed nail biters, uncontested routs, landslides and bitter defeats. I've worked for candidates to be elected, and campaigned to defeat many others. The 2016 presidential election was no different.
Continue Reading»»»
Posted by at 6:00 AM
Labels: , , , , , ,

November 17, 2016

Twitter: My Election Day 2016 Thoughts In Tweets

The entrance to San Francisco's City Hall on election day November 8, 2016 by Roy Steele

by Roy Steele

My social network of choice is Twitter. I've automated posting my tweets to Facebook (so they're automatically posted to my Facebook account). I largely like the discourse on Twitter, in spite of the attacks from anonymous trolls (and I'm frequently targeted due to my outspoken nature). Twitter is unique because anyone, whether it's a person or a brand, has the potential for a tweet to be shared, liked and retweeted, which could have an impact and reach thousands of people. I also think it's a very good thing that Twitter is completely transparent. If only Twitter required all of their users to identify themselves, it would be perfect.

On Tuesday afternoon I walked over to San Francisco’s City Hall to turn in my vote by mail ballot in person. With half a million registered voters in San Francisco, and seventy percent turnout, there was a steady stream of people turning in their vote by mail ballots.
Continue Reading»»»
Posted by at 9:00 PM
Labels: , , , , , , , ,
Subscribe to: Posts ( Atom )