I was ten years old and in the fifth grade when I first heard another kid use “gay” and “fag” as hateful slurs. I don’t know if this is still true, but back then, ten-year-olds didn’t grasp the implications of WHAT they were saying and were repeating gay slurs they heard at home. Fifth graders knew that calling people a "homo" or “gay” or a “fag” was bad, and also knew that name calling hurt people’s feelings. I was bullied and called those names, and the cruelty stays with you long after you move on from the playground.
Standalone Blog Pages
January 29, 2017
In Donald Trump’s America Gay And Sexist Slurs Are Back
I was ten years old and in the fifth grade when I first heard another kid use “gay” and “fag” as hateful slurs. I don’t know if this is still true, but back then, ten-year-olds didn’t grasp the implications of WHAT they were saying and were repeating gay slurs they heard at home. Fifth graders knew that calling people a "homo" or “gay” or a “fag” was bad, and also knew that name calling hurt people’s feelings. I was bullied and called those names, and the cruelty stays with you long after you move on from the playground.
Links to this post Labels: Donald Trump , Gay , Homophobia , LGBT , Politically Correct , Politics , Sexism
Watch 'Nasty Woman' From San Francisco Women's March
I proudly marched in San Francisco's Women's March on January 21, 2017, in solidarity with women, to protest against Donald Trump and his sexist and nativist bigotry. There were thousands of young and old women, men, children, gay, bi. trans, straight, Christians, Muslims, Jews, Asians, White, Black, and Latino Americans who marched in a downpour as a community. It was uplifting and inspiring and cold and wet.
Labels: Ashley Judd , Civil Rights , Gay , LGBT , Nina Donovan , Politics , San Francisco , Video , Women's March
January 22, 2017
Gay Men Talk About Our New Germaphobic President
1,660 words | 8 minute read
by Roy Steele
I commissioned a very gay (and fierce) informal opinion poll Saturday morning when I went out for breakfast in the Castro, and asked a few gay men to share their thoughts about Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Gay Men Have An Opinion…Love Trumps Hate
A couple guys said they were impressed by the Trump women. One friend gushed, “Jackie Ho looked gorgeous!”
“You mean Melania Trump,” I asked.
Labels: Donald Trump , Gay , John Lewis , LGBT , Melania Trump , Meryl Streep , Politics , Rosie O'Donnell , SNL
January 15, 2017
Election Aftermath: The Gay Agenda Is Your Agenda Too
1,990 words | 9 minute read
by Roy Steele
As a gay man, I’m acutely aware that the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community is feeling nervous right now, because I’m feeling anxious too. There are lots of gay ‘survival guides’ online related to surviving the impending ‘climate change’ that’s happening in Washington, D.C. Unfortunately those guides do nothing to alleviate my fears.
Posted by Roy Steele at 7:30 AM
Labels: Barack Obama , Donald Trump , Equality , Gay , Gay Agenda , Immigration , LGBT , Politics
January 8, 2017
Common Sense: End War On Drugs And Declare War On Addiction
1,275 words | 6 minute read
I share a true story about me, my mother, a battle axe, and vodka.
by Roy Steele
When I was sixteen years old I had no idea that I was gay, despite struggling with my sexual identity. At that age I had other priorities in my life, and coming out or not coming out, wasn’t a priority.
One afternoon I was at a novelty store and I saw some bottle locks for sale. They were big, colorful, and round, with a numbered dial on the top of the ‘lock.’ It was a bottle cap with a rudimentary lock that could be placed on any bottle with a twist top, to prevent access to whatever was stored in the bottle. Without the combination, you couldn’t pour the liquid (liquor) out of the bottle into a glass.
Posted by Roy Steele at 5:00 AM
Labels: About Me , Addiction , Alcohol , Drugs , Mental Health , War on Drugs
Subscribe to: Posts ( Atom )