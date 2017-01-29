1,275 words | 6 minute read

I share a true story about me, my mother, a battle axe, and vodka.

byWhen I was sixteen years old I had no idea that I was gay, despite struggling with my sexual identity. At that age I had other priorities in my life, and coming out or not coming out, wasn’t a priority.One afternoon I was at a novelty store and I saw some bottle locks for sale. They were big, colorful, and round, with a numbered dial on the top of the ‘lock.’ It was a bottle cap with a rudimentary lock that could be placed on any bottle with a twist top, to prevent access to whatever was stored in the bottle. Without the combination, you couldn’t pour the liquid (liquor) out of the bottle into a glass.