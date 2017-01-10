Facebook Accused of Orwellian Behavior! Surprise!

A Mississippi woman filed a lawsuit in Federal Court alleging that Facebook is violating federal wiretap laws related to privacy, tracking and Facebook’s terms of service - by tracking the websites she visited after she signed out of the Facebook website. Her complaint alleges that Facebook is guilty of invasion of privacy, trespassing, unjust enrichment, and breach of contract.
According to The Register,
Big Brother is everywhere! (I'll save the I told you so for another day)
“Leading up to September 23, 2011, Facebook tracked, collected, and stored its users' wire or electronic communications, including but not limited to portions of their internet browsing history even when the users were not logged-in to Facebook,” the 17-page complaint stated. “Plaintiff did not give consent or otherwise authorize Facebook to intercept, track, collect, and store her wire or electronic communications, including but not limited to her internet browsing history when not logged-in to Facebook.”
The complaint claims the behavior violated provisions of Facebook's own privacy policy that state: “If you're logged out or don't have a Facebook account and visit a website with the Like button or another social plugin, your browser sends us a more limited set of information. For example, because you're not logged in to Facebook, we don't receive your User ID.”
“Even when you are logged out, Facebook still knows and can track every page you visit,” Cubrilovic wrote.
