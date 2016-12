For The Last 8 Years Gay People Were Rammed Down Their Throats

Former Minnesota Rep. Michele 'Bozo' Bachmann (R-MN) graphic design by Roy Steele for jiveinthe415.com and Michele Bachmann caricature by Donkey Hotey

“You get another four years, another eight years, of this progressivism, of this infatuation with Islam, and caving to all things Islam, of the LGBT community rammed down our throats, rammed down the throats of the churches, and that’s going to intensify a thousand times more with a Hillary Clinton administration.”

Jan Markell talks to Rep. Michele Bachmann in part one of a two-part program. The world is experiencing global distress with perplexity as predicted in the Bible. Among the many topics they examine are the 2016 presidential election, government incompetence, the “global elite,” Brexit, the future of America, and much more. They encourage listeners to not become numb to our times but to redeem the time. Bachmann serves on Donald Trump’s advisory board of evangelical leaders.

BOZO BACHMANN: What I liked is that he has 1950’s sensibilities and 1950’s common sense. He’s appointing pro-life judges pure and simple. He gets and understands religious liberty.

BOZO BACHMANN: He even said, ‘I don’t understand, when I was growing up, everybody said Merry Christmas. Even my Jews would say Merry Christmas.' New York City, there are a lot of Jews, and they would even say Merry Christmas. Why can’t we even say Merry Christmas anymore?

Jan Markell: I know where the country is going to go if it remains in the hands of the progressive left. We’ve seen the destruction. Look ---The Titanic is three-fourths underwater right now. You get another four years, another eight years of this progressivism, of this infatuation with Islam and caving to all things Islam, of the LGBT community rammed down our throats, rammed down the throats of the churches, and that’s going to intensify a thousand times more with a Hillary Clinton administration. So I’m very very concerned. I keep hearing from people I’m not voting! No way!

BOZO BACHMANN: That’s the biggest mistake Christians can make is stay home. They will ensure that we will lose the United States of America. They will ensure that every Godless principle there is will come into this country. It couldn’t be a bigger mistake.

BOZO BACHMANN: During the primaries I was behind Ted Cruz. I think he was fabulous. There were 17 candidates on that stage and the people spoke. And the people spoke clearly and decisively and the people chose Trump. We don’t have a third choice. We have Hillary Clinton who will bring about the fundamental transformation of America. She will ensure that we are pro-Islam and pro everything else.

BOZO BACHMANN: When it comes down to it, Trump may have been the only candidate who could actually defeat Hillary. What I kept thinking to, Jan, was the Book of Daniel, and the Book of Daniel, the essence of the book, is that the most high God lifts up who he will and takes down who he will. This is the choice of the people. And we’ve got Hillary Clinton which will bring us into a certain destruction for the United States. We will have a Godless United States that will walk into a certain catastrophe. He isn’t the resurrection of Ronald Reagan but he’s what we’ve got. I’m going to push for Donald Trump and I’m not even on the payroll.

Michele ‘Bozo’ Bachmann (R-Minnesota) has gone way too far trying to scare the American people, using lies and innuendo, to suggest that Muslim terrorists have infiltrated the highest levels of the US government . Unsubstantiated and outright lies have no place in our political discourse, and is unacceptable behavior for any member of Congress.

Bozo hasn’t acted alone with her inflammatory rhetoric. While she authored five letters sent to five separate federal agencies requesting an investigation into her specious claims, she was joined by fellow right-wing extremists Rep. Trent Franks (R-Arizona), Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), Rep. Thomas Rooney (R-Fla.) and Rep. Lynn Westmoreland (R-Ga.).

Ms. Huma Abedin, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s chief State Department aide, is the primary target of the “gang of five” and their false assertion that the Muslim Brotherhood has infiltrated government. Huma Abedin is married to former Congressman Anthony Weiner (D-New York).

Jan Markell: Would you have done anything differently in your career in Washington? You and your four colleagues were concerned about the shadow government in America, which is The Muslim Brotherhood. You spoke about Huma Abedin. You were mocked, you were ridiculed, you were scolded, even by people on the right, and this was in the summer of 2012. Any regrets for anything?

BOZO BACHMANN: No not at all. Because I knew the information was right and, for me, I was a believer in Jesus Christ, filled with the Holy Spirit. That doesn’t mean that I’m better than anybody else, but the blessing that I had is that I was guided by the still small voice of the Holy Spirit. And that’s what I tried to actively listen to. So that’s what I tried to do, is listen to his voice, and it was absolutely, stunningly remarkable how the Holy Spirit literally guided me, almost moment by moment, for each of those years.

BOZO BACHMANN: The Lord called me into Congress very clearly. Called me out of Congress very clearly. I didn’t want to leave. I thought I was doing important work. You know how it is when you hear the voice of the Lord and it’s pressing in on your heart, it’s important to obey it and I did. I would not have changed anything.

BOZO BACHMANN: I had John McCain go after me on the Senate floor. I had Speaker John Boehner go after me. I had the Intelligence Committee chair come after me (Mike Rogers). I had the minority leader come after me (Eric Cantor) as well as members of Congress in my own state. It was stunning to see the entire lineup come after me in a solid voice.

BOZO BACHMANN: Here I am on one side. Everyone in the political establishment is lining up against me. I paid a huge price! I dropped 17 points in the polls. It was an election year. I was a million dollars in debt from my 2012 presidential campaign. I had to raise that money, and millions to run in my race. In every election I was Nancy Pelosi’s number one target to defeat in the United States. I didn’t think twice about addressing the Muslim Brotherhood infiltration in our government because I knew how serious it was.

