For The Last 8 Years Gay People Were Rammed Down Their Throats

|Former Minnesota Rep. Michele 'Bozo' Bachmann (R-MN) graphic design by Roy Steele for jiveinthe415.com and Michele Bachmann caricature by Donkey Hotey
“You get another four years, another eight years, of this progressivism, of this infatuation with Islam, and caving to all things Islam, of the LGBT community rammed down our throats, rammed down the throats of the churches, and that’s going to intensify a thousand times more with a Hillary Clinton administration.”
By Roy Steele
Some people are so sensitive. Especially about religion and politics. They feel that our gay Kenyan born Muslim President has forced Sharia law and Islamic values into our culture, and that he rammed the sinful behavior of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) heretics down their throats and in their face. Many evangelicals think that electing Donald Trump is their only hope to maintain a caucasian Christian society, because Hillary Clinton will force the entire country to become ‘Godless.’
There's one evangelical purveyor of doom that occupies a very special place in my big gay heart, solely because she’s terrified of gay people. I’ve missed her silly remarks, and the rambling incoherent thoughts and outrageous conspiracy theories. This former member of Congress has never been able to pronounce ‘United States’ properly. She says ‘Unina’ States and still wouldn't know a fact if her life depended on it. Some things never change.
This woman was one of the most polarizing anti-gay Islamophobes in Congress, and was so unpopular when she ran for president in 2012, she dropped out the day of the Iowa caucuses before the voting ended and results were tallied. You know who I’m talking about - it’s the only former Congresswoman from Minnesota with a husband named Mary. You betcha...it’s Michele ‘Bozo’ Bachmann and she’s in the news again.
The gentlelady from Minnesota was interviewed by Christian ‘End Times’ Radio Host Jan Markell. Markell started a radio branch of her Olive Tree Ministries in 2000, and her show Understanding the Times is syndicated on hundreds of radio stations all over the country.
Some Christians who subscribe to the ‘end times’ believe that the unrest and havoc throughout the world is a sign that the “end of days’ are near, which precedes the coming of the Messiah, and the resurrection of the righteous and the world to come. The ‘end times’ are part of the religious teachings, within certain sects of the Christian, Islamic and Jewish faiths.
Understanding the Times program guide describes what Bachmann and Markell discussed.
Jan Markell talks to Rep. Michele Bachmann in part one of a two-part program. The world is experiencing global distress with perplexity as predicted in the Bible. Among the many topics they examine are the 2016 presidential election, government incompetence, the “global elite,” Brexit, the future of America, and much more. They encourage listeners to not become numb to our times but to redeem the time. Bachmann serves on Donald Trump’s advisory board of evangelical leaders.Michele ‘Bozo’ Bachmann talks politics and discusses Donald Trump’s meeting with evangelicals. She starts the conversation by sharing what she likes about Trump and how she would love to turn the clock back to the 1950’s.
BOZO BACHMANN: What I liked is that he has 1950’s sensibilities and 1950’s common sense. He’s appointing pro-life judges pure and simple. He gets and understands religious liberty.Donald Trump has promised his evangelical advisory group the moon, and they’ve all fallen for his promises hook line and sinker. Considering he isn’t a Christian and was pro-choice for nearly his whole life, you would think they'd do their homework.
BOZO BACHMANN: He even said, ‘I don’t understand, when I was growing up, everybody said Merry Christmas. Even my Jews would say Merry Christmas.' New York City, there are a lot of Jews, and they would even say Merry Christmas. Why can’t we even say Merry Christmas anymore?‘Even my Jews’ would say Merry Christmas? Really? She thinks that shawarma and falafel is a new skincare line and is comfortable repeating 'even my jews?' Such chutzpah!
I don’t know about you, but I have never stopped saying ‘Merry Christmas,’ but right-wing extremists love to make up stories about being unable to say Merry Christmas in public. It is ridiculous. Our Constitution mandates that our government be secular, and it also says that one religion cannot be favored over another. Making up controversies is ridiculous and incenses me. People can still observe Christmas how they would like to and no one’s religious liberty is infringed upon.
Have you noticed the new enemies in town? It's Muslims and gay people who have destroyed the country [emphasis my own]:
Jan Markell: I know where the country is going to go if it remains in the hands of the progressive left. We’ve seen the destruction. Look ---The Titanic is three-fourths underwater right now. You get another four years, another eight years of this progressivism, of this infatuation with Islam and caving to all things Islam, of the LGBT community rammed down our throats, rammed down the throats of the churches, and that’s going to intensify a thousand times more with a Hillary Clinton administration. So I’m very very concerned. I keep hearing from people I’m not voting! No way!
BOZO BACHMANN: That’s the biggest mistake Christians can make is stay home. They will ensure that we will lose the United States of America. They will ensure that every Godless principle there is will come into this country. It couldn’t be a bigger mistake.When Bachmann says “we will lose” she’s NOT talking about Republicans, she’s talking about Christians, because they think we’re a Christian nation. “Every Godless principle” is Christian speak for abortion, homosexuality, Muslims, and higher taxes.
BOZO BACHMANN: During the primaries I was behind Ted Cruz. I think he was fabulous. There were 17 candidates on that stage and the people spoke. And the people spoke clearly and decisively and the people chose Trump. We don’t have a third choice. We have Hillary Clinton who will bring about the fundamental transformation of America. She will ensure that we are pro-Islam and pro everything else.Throughout ‘Bozo’ Bachmann’s career she has gotten in trouble for saying things she shouldn’t. I can tell that she is much more guarded. When she says we will have a fundamental transformation of America, that's her 'end times,' because we're turning into a Muslim and gay nation. Muslims and gays make such strange bedfellows and only someone living in an alternate reality would lump us together to place blame for every problem.
BOZO BACHMANN: When it comes down to it, Trump may have been the only candidate who could actually defeat Hillary. What I kept thinking to, Jan, was the Book of Daniel, and the Book of Daniel, the essence of the book, is that the most high God lifts up who he will and takes down who he will. This is the choice of the people. And we’ve got Hillary Clinton which will bring us into a certain destruction for the United States. We will have a Godless United States that will walk into a certain catastrophe. He isn’t the resurrection of Ronald Reagan but he’s what we’ve got. I’m going to push for Donald Trump and I’m not even on the payroll.Bachmann slyly suggests that maybe God picked Trump to beat the other 17 guys after all. She is speculating that ‘maybe he is a man of God.' But Jan Markell isn’t biting.
Now we move on and examine Bachmann’s well known Islamophobia. I wrote about it in 2012, and said that she went over the line and should resign from Congress. Bachmann slandered Hillary Clinton’s loyal aide Huma Abedin, and accused her of being an Islamic terrorist and spy. She also claimed that the Muslim Brotherhood were working in the White House. I wrote:
Michele ‘Bozo’ Bachmann (R-Minnesota) has gone way too far trying to scare the American people, using lies and innuendo, to suggest that Muslim terrorists have infiltrated the highest levels of the US government. Unsubstantiated and outright lies have no place in our political discourse, and is unacceptable behavior for any member of Congress.
Bozo hasn’t acted alone with her inflammatory rhetoric. While she authored five letters sent to five separate federal agencies requesting an investigation into her specious claims, she was joined by fellow right-wing extremists Rep. Trent Franks (R-Arizona), Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), Rep. Thomas Rooney (R-Fla.) and Rep. Lynn Westmoreland (R-Ga.).
Ms. Huma Abedin, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s chief State Department aide, is the primary target of the “gang of five” and their false assertion that the Muslim Brotherhood has infiltrated government. Huma Abedin is married to former Congressman Anthony Weiner (D-New York).Jan Markell brings up the fiasco, and Bachmann is far from contrite.
Jan Markell: Would you have done anything differently in your career in Washington? You and your four colleagues were concerned about the shadow government in America, which is The Muslim Brotherhood. You spoke about Huma Abedin. You were mocked, you were ridiculed, you were scolded, even by people on the right, and this was in the summer of 2012. Any regrets for anything?She was mocked and ridiculed for the entire time she was a member of Congress in Washington.
BOZO BACHMANN: No not at all. Because I knew the information was right and, for me, I was a believer in Jesus Christ, filled with the Holy Spirit. That doesn’t mean that I’m better than anybody else, but the blessing that I had is that I was guided by the still small voice of the Holy Spirit. And that’s what I tried to actively listen to. So that’s what I tried to do, is listen to his voice, and it was absolutely, stunningly remarkable how the Holy Spirit literally guided me, almost moment by moment, for each of those years.This is disturbing. Bachmann says voices in her head guided her 'moment by moment' the entire eight years that she was a member of Congress.
BOZO BACHMANN: The Lord called me into Congress very clearly. Called me out of Congress very clearly. I didn’t want to leave. I thought I was doing important work. You know how it is when you hear the voice of the Lord and it’s pressing in on your heart, it’s important to obey it and I did. I would not have changed anything.Come on. Sorry folks but this is completely nutty. I can’t accept this - the woman needs medicine. Bachmann was being investigated for ethics violations. That's why she quit.
BOZO BACHMANN: I had John McCain go after me on the Senate floor. I had Speaker John Boehner go after me. I had the Intelligence Committee chair come after me (Mike Rogers). I had the minority leader come after me (Eric Cantor) as well as members of Congress in my own state. It was stunning to see the entire lineup come after me in a solid voice.
BOZO BACHMANN: Here I am on one side. Everyone in the political establishment is lining up against me. I paid a huge price! I dropped 17 points in the polls. It was an election year. I was a million dollars in debt from my 2012 presidential campaign. I had to raise that money, and millions to run in my race. In every election I was Nancy Pelosi’s number one target to defeat in the United States. I didn’t think twice about addressing the Muslim Brotherhood infiltration in our government because I knew how serious it was.Are we supposed to feel sorry for her? I don’t think so. Four years after the fact she is still bitter and unapologetic about the lies and innuendo.
Bachmann says that Canada, Mexico and the United States are all led by ‘economic Marxists’ who are pro-Islamic. She knows that President Obama and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are pro-Islamic Marxists and members of the Muslim Brotherhood.
The clairvoyant former GOP Representative says we're going to be punished because God doesn't approve. I agree that Christ doesn't approve as I don't approve either. Between Bachmann's bullshit and the Trump for president campaign, I think we're being punished enough.
straight talk in a queer world. jiveinthe415.com