RNC 2016: Anti Gay Platform At Odds With Gay Friendly Speech

The 2016 Republican National Convention wrapped up their proceedings last night reminding us that the GOP is still the party of wealthy old white men. Seven out of nine speakers on Thursday night were millionaires and billionaires, including gay Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel.

When I was a kid, the great debate was about how to defeat the Soviet Union. And we won. Now we are told that the great debate is about who gets to use which bathroom. This is a distraction from our real problems. Who cares?

Of course, every American has a unique identity. I am proud to be gay. I am proud to be a Republican. But most of all I am proud to be an American.

I don’t pretend to agree with every plank in our party’s platform. But fake culture wars only distract us from our economic decline.

When Donald Trump asks us to Make America Great Again, he’s not suggesting a return to the past. He’s running to lead us back to that bright future.

Tonight I urge all of my fellow Americans to stand up and vote for Donald Trump.

