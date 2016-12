Trump's VP Pick Mike Pence: Don’t Fund Gay HIV Treatment Programs

In Mike Pence’s third run for Congress in 2000, he said that “Congress should ONLY FUND HIV treatment programs AFTER they’re audited to ensure that they DON’T SUPPORT or ENCOURAGE GAY MEN and their SINFUL HOMOSEXUAL behavior. If medical service providers SUPPORT or ENCOURAGE the HOMOSEXUAL lifestyle or agenda, the funding should be CUT and diverted to faith-based CONVERSION THERAPY programs to RID SOCIETY of HOMOSEXUALS once and for all.” NOT very Christian in my book.

Indiana and Religious Freedom

Indianapolis Star: Fix This Now

Mike Pence’s Hateful Record of Homophobia

Co-sponsored an amendment to the Constitution to ban gay marriage. Voted against the Employment Non-Discrimination Act. Voted against the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act. Voted against the the repea l of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell. In 2014 he tried to block U.S. District Judge Richard Young’s ruling that Indiana’s ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional. Supports conversion therapy. Opposes any effort to put gay and lesbian relationships on an equal legal status with heterosexual marriage. Opposes any effort to “recognize homosexual’s as a ‘discrete and insular minority’ entitled to the protection of anti-discrimination laws similar to those extended to women and ethnic minorities.” Stated that “Congress should support the reauthorization of the Ryan White Care Ac t ONLY after completion of an AUDIT to ensure that federal dollars were no longer being given to organizations that celebrate and encourage the types of behaviors that facilitate the spreading of the HIV virus (gay people). Resources should be directed toward those institutions which provide assistance to those seeking to change their sexual behavior.”

straight talk in a queer world. jiveinthe415.com

© 2011 - 2016 jiveinthe415.com



*[The Donald Trump and Mike Pence GOP clown car image above is by the talented artist Donkey Hotey ]