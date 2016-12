Republican Party Platform 2016: Gay People Need Not Apply

Meeting in Cleveland, the Republican Party Platform Committee was asked by a gay member of the committee, even if you oppose gay marriage "CAN YOU NOT AT THE VERY LEAST STAND UP FOR OUR RIGHT NOT TO BE KILLED?" The Republicans thought about it and said NO - they can’t condemn anyone who murders or executes LGBT people. And Donald Trump said he would look out for gay people. Right. And I'm the fairy godmother.

So the #GOPplatform is all set to single out Obama for persecuting Christians, but not ISIS for executing gays @JohnAvlon July 12, 2016

GOP Party Platform Is Debated And Adopted

Annie Dickerson and Rachel Hoff Are Brave And Heroic LGBT Advocates

Anne 'Annie' Dickerson

At the full gathering, Washington, D.C. delegate Rachel Hoff, the first openly gay member of the committee, introduced an amendment to rewrite the GOP’s language on same-sex marriage to allow for a range of viewpoints on the issue, as opposed to the strong rejecting in the initial draft. “All I ask today is that you include me and people like me,” she said, fighting back tears. Hoff’s amendment failed by a roughly 3-1 margin. It was not immediately clear whether it has the support of 28 of the committee’s members, which is the threshold at which a minority report can be brought before the full convention next week.

Rachel Hoff

Republican Party Hypocrisy Strikes Again

