Twitter: My Election Day 2016 Thoughts In Tweets

byMy social network of choice is Twitter . I've automated posting my tweets to Facebook (so they're automatically posted to my Facebook account). I largely like the discourse on Twitter , in spite of the attacks from anonymous trolls (and I'm frequently targeted due to my outspoken nature). Twitter is unique because anyone, whether it's a person or a brand, has the potential for a tweet to be shared, liked and retweeted, which could have an impact and reach thousands of people. I also think it's a very good thing that Twitter is completely transparent. If only Twitter required all of their users to identify themselves, it would be perfect.On Tuesday afternoon I walked over to San Francisco’s City Hall to turn in my vote by mail ballot in person. With half a million registered voters in San Francisco, and seventy percent turnout, there was a steady stream of people turning in their vote by mail ballots.