I Went From Being A Hillary Hating Homo To Loving The Bitch

The True Confessions Of A Gay Hillary Clinton Supporter





Way Way Back In The Olden Days Of The Last Century (Circa 1992)...

I’d like you to meet Hillary Rodham Clinton.

You know, I’m not sitting here, some little woman standing by my man like Tammy Wynette. I’m sitting here because I love him, and I respect him, and I honor what he’s been through and what we’ve been through together. And you know, if that’s not enough for people, then heck, don’t vote for him.

But if you love him you’ll forgive him

Even though he’s hard to understand

Bush Forty One Versus LGBT Favorite Bill Clinton (And Ross Perot) November 1992

Who’s That Girl?

Never before has a First Lady inspired as much avid curiosity as Hillary Rodham Clinton, and never has it gone so unsatisfied. Though Americans were moved by Eleanor Roosevelt’s purposeful humanity and enchanted by Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy’s youthful glamour, nothing has approached the fascination people feel toward the current First Lady, who is carving out for herself a role that attempts to blend the work ethic of Roosevelt, the style of Kennedy, and her own unprecedented political ambitions. As the first working mother in the White House, the first unapologetic feminist, and arguably the most important woman in the world, she wants not just to have it all, but to do it all.



A funny thing happened on the way to the Shoreham. Whitewater.



Freedom Fries And Hillary In The United States Senate

Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush, Hillary Clinton. Shrinking Violets? Nope.

Benghazi was bullshit. The email server scandal was concocted of pure malarkey.

