7 Post-Election Facts That Every American Needs To Know





Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump in the popular vote by 2.844 million votes today, and her lead continues to increase and is approaching 3 million votes, while each state completes their official certifications and the vote tallies are finalized.

There is NO factual evidence that Hillary Clinton is corrupt or crooked , or was corrupt or crooked. There have been over twenty federal investigations of the Clinton’s, and they have all turned up NOTHING, which is why the characterization is wrong . After seven separate Congressional investigations of Hillary Clinton and Benghazi, all led by Republicans, the consensus was that that there was no wrongdoing. After the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a year long investigation into the use of a home email server, they questioned the judgement of the Secretary, and that’s NOT criminal. They concluded that she did NOT mishandle any classified information. Ever.

Hillary Clinton is the most experienced and eminently qualified candidate to run for president in modern history.

Hillary Clinton’s credentials, experience and qualifications were unassailable and unmatched by any other candidate. She was educated at Wellesley College and Yale Law School. She worked for the House Judiciary Committee during Watergate, and then was employed as an attorney by the Children’s Defense Fund. Hillary practiced law in Arkansas, and was the state’s First Lady. When her husband was elected President she was the First Lady of the United States for eight years, and was elected twice as the U.S. Senator from New York. Finally, she was President Obama’s chief diplomat and Secretary of State for four years.

Donald Trump did NOT win in a massive landslide Ronald Reagan captured sixty percent of the popular vote, and swept forty nine of fifty states, for a resounding win in the electoral college. That’s a landslide.

Donald Trump LOST the nationwide popular vote becoming the fifth US president in history to lose the popular vote and win the electoral college.

Donald Trump EKED out a slim THREE state victory in the electoral college, and that’s how he won. (77K votes separate Clinton and Trump in these three states).





The electoral college convenes and votes on December 19, 2016. We cannot assume that Donald Trump will take the oath of office on January 20, 2017, until the electors meet and vote, and he receives more than 270 electoral votes to win. Our founding fathers created the electoral college so that electors could vote their conscience. If the people voted for a candidate that the electors feel is unfit or unqualified to serve, they are free to vote for someone else. If 37 electors currently committed to Donald Trump change their vote, and Trump’s total is 269, he will NOT be the next president. If 38 electors switch their vote to Hillary Clinton, she will be our next president, when she reaches the 270 votes required. If neither candidate reaches 270, the election will be decided in the U.S. House of Representatives. Harvard Law professor Larry Lessig 30 electors are ready to switch their vote today. Stay Tuned! It's going to be a bumpy ride.







With the electoral college set to meet on December 19, 2016, there are FACTS that many people, including the president-elect, refuse to acknowledge. Telling the truth and establishing facts are a moral imperative, and we must hold our leaders accountable for their statements and actions. While we know that life goes on, there are seven indisputable post-election facts that every American needs to know.