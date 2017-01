In Donald Trump’s America Gay And Sexist Slurs Are Back

Y’All in Trump’s America now. Time to flick that chip off ya shoulder and quit being so offended. Gay jokes are back on ya bunch of homos.

If all these women are at the Capitol, who’s making lunch?

I love Subway cause I can tell a woman to make me a sandwich and she does it with a smile on her face.

I wish all women had that Subway work ethic. ... Don’t get equal, get to cooking woman, get equal on your own time.

© 2011 - 2017 Jive in the [415]