Gay Men Talk About Our New Germaphobic President

1,596 words | 8 minute read
by Roy Steele
I commissioned a very gay (and fierce) informal opinion poll Saturday morning, and asked a few gay men to share their thoughts about Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Gay Men Have An Opinion…Love Trumps Hate
A couple guys said they were impressed by the Trump women. One friend gushed, “Jackie Ho looked gorgeous!”
“You mean Melania Trump,” I asked.
“Honeyyy! That girl was channeling Jackie O. She’s trying to find herself and doesn’t know she won’t be anything but a trophy wife. Jackie Ho is our new First Lady. She’s gotta be a ‘ho’ if she sleeps with Donald Trump.” Two snaps to that Joel.
Joel’s friend Jorge went on a rant. “Trump’s a nasty bitch. She’s such a nasty bitch. She’s meaner than any queen I know and she's the nastiest woman. Carnage in America? Every time I look at her hair I see carnage in America. She needs to fire her makeup artist. She needs to fire her hairdresser. Her colorist should be sent to prison, girl. And don’t get me started about her shitty suites and ties. America First is America at it’s worst. We need a ‘first fag’ in Washington, not a tired old nag.”
The people around us heard us talking about politics during breakfast, and a guy sitting at the next table over chimed in and asked if we noticed that Donald Trump is ‘fat.’ He claimed that Trump has trouble buttoning his suit. “Watch Trump when he stands up. He’ll button the coat, and by the time he gets to the microphone, it’s unbuttoned again. He needs to embrace his inner fat girl. I did.”
One thing is certain. Donald Trump is NOT popular in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.
I’m still shocked and disappointed about the election results. Shocked or not, Donald Trump was inaugurated on Friday. Whether I like it or not, he’s the 45th President of the United States. I didn’t watch it. I couldn’t watch. It didn’t feel right. From what I’ve read so far, the ceremony was the shitshow I thought it would be.
We Justify Spilling The Tea And Getting Up Close And Personal With A Bully
Analyzing the life and political beliefs of Donald Trump, and getting up close and personal, makes me uncomfortable. Discussing his personal grooming habits and looks should be immaterial and off-limits, and they normally would be off-limits, if he didn’t pick on and bully others by constantly criticizing their looks. He mocked a disabled reporter, and called a Latina beauty queen ‘Miss Piggy’ because he thought she was overweight. He beat up on former Fox Snooze journalist Megyn Kelly, because she dared to ask him about his sexist comments, and inquired why he regularly referred to women as "fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals."
Trump’s epic feud with Rosie O’Donnell began over ten years ago, and that was the first evidence I’m aware of, that announced out loud that he had a problem. He acted like the bully and lunatic we see today. I’ve thought of him as a sexist pig and a jerk ever since, and I believe that no human being should ever be treated that way. Rosie is one of the most funny, charitable, giving, and loving lesbians on our planet.
Those are some of the reasons why I think it's appropriate to critique the new liar-in-chief.
Throwing Shade, Good Gossip, And The Factual Truth
Donald Trump doesn’t like glad-handing or physically touching ordinary Americans. He’s a germaphobe who didn’t campaign in a traditional manner because he didn’t want to interact with ordinary people. He held rallies to be separated from the crowd. Yet ordinary people voted for him.
Trump’s hairdo looks like a sculpture that belongs in a museum of modern art. It’s been ‘perfected’ by plastic surgeons, augmented by hair plugs, and kept in place by a tornado of Aqua Net. His “hair system” is adjusted every four to eight weeks, and that’s why the color of his mane changes so often from blonde to strawberry blonde to red and back. He employs an army of people just to maintain the wig. It’s allegedly Trump’s third largest expense, exceeded only by his mortgages and the cost of maintaining his fleet of planes and helicopters. Does this sound like a guy that regular people can relate to? I don't think so but regular people voted for him.
The president wears makeup and concealer and bronzer because he thinks he’s fooling everyone. How do you hide seventy year old skin? The aging sourpuss often has a tangerine glow and pronounced white circles under his eyes. No one around him has the temerity to tell him that the white undereye concealer wasn’t blended in properly. We’ve all seen countless still and broadcast images of Trump with white circles under his eyes. That doesn’t seem to bother the out of work steel and auto workers. The majority voted for him.
‘The Donald’ loves for his small dainty hands to be pampered and pawed, though being plucked isn’t part of that regimen (it should be as his eyebrows have run amok). He loves his regular manicures with an application of clear nail polish. Most people don’t get close enough to apprise themselves of his fingernails. I doubt that ‘Joe the Plumber’ would be impressed by his callous free soft hands that never engaged in any hard labor, yet he captured the support of the 'Joe the Plumber' voters by a large margin.
A Serious Mental Health Assessment Of The President
The new president is desperately insecure and wants people to love him. He is human, and his acts of self-sabotage reveal how disingenuous he is. Trump constantly shoots himself in the foot, and makes it more and more difficult for anyone to have a favorable opinion of him.
I’m not a doctor, and I’m not in a position to diagnose a medical condition or mental disorder. Regardless, I can offer my opinion and speculate that Donald Trump is afflicted with a narcissistic personality disorder.
Since I’m not a physician, I researched the mental disorder and found a trusted group of doctors that define a narcissistic personality disorder thusly. [The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN is one of the top medical research and treatment facilities in the country.]
Narcissistic personality disorder is a mental disorder in which people have an inflated sense of their own importance, a deep need for admiration and a lack of empathy for others. But behind this mask of ultraconfidence lies a fragile self-esteem that’s vulnerable to the slightest criticism.
A narcissistic personality disorder causes problems in many areas of life, such as relationships, work, school or financial affairs. You may be generally unhappy and disappointed when you’re not given the special favors or admiration you believe you deserve. Others may not enjoy being around you, and you may find your relationships unfulfilling.
Narcissistic personality disorder treatment is centered around talk therapy (psychotherapy).
Narcissistic personality disorder crosses the border of healthy confidence into thinking so highly of yourself that you put yourself on a pedestal and value yourself more than you value others.People with a narcissistic personality disorder often appear “conceited, boastful or pretentious.” They like to monopolize conversations, and they enjoy belittling or looking down on people they think are socially or intellectually inferior to them. They are obsessed with their appearance and often fear aging.
Researchers aren’t sure what causes narcissistic personality disorder but have found that problematic parent-child relationships with excessive criticism is often a contributing factor. It is well documented that Trump had a problematic relationship with his father.
Lack Of Self Discipline And Misplaced Priorities Results In Chaos
I’m sure that we’ve had many presidents with mental disorders in the past, though I doubt their disorder was so pronounced. Trump thinks it’s normal behavior to bully and attack our national treasures.
Over the last few weeks, Trump attacked the finest actor in the world, Meryl Streep, the civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), and NBC’s long running comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live, after they criticized him. He attacked the press and said they report ‘fake news,’ because he can’t control the narrative or what the press reports. He boasted about ‘creating jobs’ when he had nothing to do with the job creation, and his press secretary Sean Spicer, lectured the news media for reporting that Trump’s inaugural crowd size was smaller than the crowds in 2009, when Barack Obama was inaugurated.
Those are the puerile things he obsesses about. Did voters send him to Washington to attack his critics and our national treasures? I think not. I didn’t vote for him, but I’d think that most of his supporters could find a way to communicate to him, that his behavior is unacceptable.
Whether his rants and grudges are due to a narcissistic personality disorder, or he really is a ‘nasty bitch,’ doesn’t matter. It’s conduct unbecoming the President of the United States.
People voted for Donald Trump because they wanted to send a message to Washington. The problem with that premise today is that the messenger is flawed. If the messenger is flawed - so is the message - and that’s not a good start. He’s always misbehaved, though you have to wonder how long his supporters will tolerate such adolescent behavior.
The million dollar question is whether he can govern and get things done.
Trump pays close attention to his manicures, pedicures, and his artistic hairdo. Let’s hope he applies that same discipline to being a public servant representing ‘we the people.’ Otherwise, his term in office will be short, and like Jorge said, he’ll go down in history as the biggest “nasty bitch” ever.