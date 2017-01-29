Watch 'Nasty Woman' From San Francisco Women's March

© 2011 - 2017 Jive in the [415]

I proudly marched in San Francisco's Women's March on January 21, 2017, in solidarity with women, to protest against Donald Trump and his sexist and nativist bigotry. There were thousands of young and old women, men, children, gay, bi. trans, straight, Christians, Muslims, Jews, Asians, White, Black, and Latino Americans who marched in a downpour as a community. It was uplifting and inspiring and cold and wet.I made a short movie to honor the cause, our community, and to protest against Trump.(length 3:22) is narrated by the brilliantand written bywith images and video from the Women’s March on January 21, 2017, in San Francisco, California.Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Ashley Judd spoke in Washington, D.C. She reciteda thought provoking poem written by Nina Donovan, 19 years old, from Franklin, Tennessee. Her narration provides the soundtrack for my documentary short film featuring video and images from the Women’s March in San Francisco, California.Over 100,000 people marched in the pouring rain to send a message to the newly sworn-in president, that we are watching, listening, and ready to fight. If the new administration abridges the rights of women, people of color, the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, or any minority group, we will fight back and we will roar.