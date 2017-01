Election Aftermath: The Gay Agenda Is Your Agenda Too

From Barack Obama to Mister Big Mouth, Oh My!

The election of Donald Trump as president of the United States is a disaster for LGBT people throughout the nation. There can be no doubt that the Trump administration, together with a Republican-dominated Congress, will roll back hard-fought victories and stall the push for ever greater equality. Bleak as the situation may be, however, it is not hopeless — and it is not at all inevitable that Trump and his allies will irreversibly alter the ascendancy of LGBT rights.

Barack Obama Was Our Champion, Mister Big Mouth Champions Himself

Mister Big Mouth, Latino’s, And Telling The Truth About The Great Wall

More immigrants from Mexico are leaving the United States than coming into the country, according to a report published Thursday by the Pew Research Center, a finding that indicates the end of the largest wave of immigration from a single country in American history.

The shift is the first time since immigration from Mexico began to rise in the 1970s that fewer Mexicans came into America than returned home, the Pew report found. The reversal is primarily the result of a steep drop in Mexicans coming into the country.

Mister Big Mouth’s Rhetoric And Bluster Sews Hate And Violence

Identity Politics And Fighting For Equality Are P.C.

