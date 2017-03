Is It Immoral For Adults To Cyberbully Gay or Trans Teens?

Flamethrower, columnist, and cyberbully Katie Hopkins.

The outspoken columnist gave a speech at the Church and the Media conference in London where she told audience members that she is “leading the way” against the intolerance of the liberal left.

“I’m Jesus of the outspoken,” she said. “Jesus had his followers – I have 600,000 followers on Twitter. It’s about leading the way – I am the new Jesus.”

She described herself as “brave” and told the audience that she is “pushing back the walls closing in on freedom of speech”.

Everybody with a gay son is much more savvy, the son tells them exactly what they think. My son really loves stuff to do with dancing and fashion and he couldn’t give a toss about boys’ things like football.

What I do care about is when a community that preaches inclusivity and tolerance is suddenly exceptionally intolerant of anyone with an opposing view.

Those putting pressure on Pride in London to make this decision are exactly the type of people who make gross assumptions about me because I do not have the beauty pageant answer for everything.

No I don’t think the NHS should pay for IVF for gay couples. Yes, all diversity officers are lunatics.

But do I cheerlead you every step of the way to be who you want to do and sod what other people say (including myself)? Yes I chuffing do.

@KTHopkins Stupid and incendiary rhetoric reflects ignorance bigotry & fear. Mature intelligent adults don't bully kids. February 27, 2017

