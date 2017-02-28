Is It Immoral For Adults To Cyberbully Gay or Trans Teens?

|Flamethrower, columnist, and cyberbully Katie Hopkins.
If you’re gay or African-American or a native spanish speaker, she claims that you have an unfair advantage among ‘liberals.’ She’s not clear about what you get from that advantage, but this middle class white woman makes it clear that she wants to preserve her ‘white privilege.’
She’s unsympathetic to transgender issues because it’s a “life choice’" she doesn’t agree with. “Do we really need to pander to the trans community and their whims? I say no,” she exclaims.
She charged the LGBT community with being intolerant when she learned that Jennifer Holliday bowed to pressure from gay fans and withdrew from performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration festivities. She used Twitter to say: “The ‘tolerant’ LGBT community in action again. Tolerant as long as you have the beauty pageant answer & conform to one opinion.....theirs.”
This charming bully learned about Mack Beggs, the transgender teenage boy who won the 110-pound state wrestling title at the Texas girls state championships, She pointed her venomous arrow directly at Mack via Twitter. “You want to be a boy. And are still prepared to fight girls. Forgive me if I don't applaud. Nasty narcissist.”
Mack Beggs is a high school athlete who desperately wanted to compete in the boys league, and the state education authorities mandated that he compete against girls. A two minute google search would have revealed the significant details of Mack’s story, but we’re living in a post-truth world of alternative facts and huge inauguration crowds now. It’s easy to denigrate a trans teenager and be cruelly divisive when it suits the false narrative that she’s selling today.
We clutch our pearls and stagger toward the fainting couch in shock when ill-mannered drama queens attack the most vulnerable people in our society, because they violate and disrespect the boundaries of human decency.
We know that these toxic views are rejected by anyone with a brain. We refute their lies with the truth. We disprove their erroneous statements with facts. There’s ample evidence that the majority disagrees with their guerilla tactics and incendiary rhetoric. And our efforts to counteract the hate and diminish their credibility feels so futile.
Regardless, I continue to believe that we must continue to shine a light on the dark forces seeking to divide and demean us.
There are lots of women in public life who fit the profile above. Former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN), Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Governor Mary Fallin (R-OK), Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), and former state Rep. Sally Kern (R-OK), wear their anti-gay credibility on their sleeves. But I’m not writing about any of the usual suspects, I’m writing about Katie Hopkins.
Katie Hopkins is a reality television personality from the UK. She took advantage of her fifteen minutes of fame on the British version of The Apprentice and became a right-wing newspaper columnist and a disagreeable media personality on talk radio and television. The impolite cranky woman loves Donald Trump and despises progressives. She eschews good manners and civility in favor of stereotypical insults and unprovoked attacks to maintain her finely honed villainous image.
Writing for London’s Evening Standard, Emma Powell noted that Hopkins sees herself as a champion of free speech fighting the intolerance of the liberal left.
The outspoken columnist gave a speech at the Church and the Media conference in London where she told audience members that she is “leading the way” against the intolerance of the liberal left.
“I’m Jesus of the outspoken,” she said. “Jesus had his followers – I have 600,000 followers on Twitter. It’s about leading the way – I am the new Jesus.”
She described herself as “brave” and told the audience that she is “pushing back the walls closing in on freedom of speech”.Picking on the most vulnerable people in society is cowardly NOT brave. People like Hopkins that criticize “intolerance” are making an argument without merit. Bigotry is intolerable in every form and there are many people on the left and the right who agree.
Katie Hopkins likes to say that she supports the LGBT community. She said she wants to be a gay icon, and professed in an interview that she hopes her son is gay.
Everybody with a gay son is much more savvy, the son tells them exactly what they think. My son really loves stuff to do with dancing and fashion and he couldn’t give a toss about boys’ things like football.Her desire to be a gay icon has largely been rejected by the LGBT community in the UK. Criticising Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) for providing gay couples in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment for no substantive reason is discriminatory and counterproductive. That’s why we reject the attention seeking flamethrowers looking to divide us. Discrimination is unacceptable and should never be tolerated and yet that’s what she preaches.
What I do care about is when a community that preaches inclusivity and tolerance is suddenly exceptionally intolerant of anyone with an opposing view.
Those putting pressure on Pride in London to make this decision are exactly the type of people who make gross assumptions about me because I do not have the beauty pageant answer for everything.
No I don’t think the NHS should pay for IVF for gay couples. Yes, all diversity officers are lunatics.
But do I cheerlead you every step of the way to be who you want to do and sod what other people say (including myself)? Yes I chuffing do.Katie Hopkins is one of the most reviled figures across the pond. She shoots first and never seems to think about the consequences of her actions. Any adult who feels it’s acceptable and appropriate to engage in cyberbullying and attack a trans teenager is scum in my view.
We have to keep calling out the incendiary rhetoric and bad behavior that’s personified by Katie Hopkins and her ilk whenever it occurs. We also have to hit them where it hurts and that’s squarely in their wallet. We must challenge their media platforms and exert pressure on the advertisers who support the purveyors of hate.
When I saw Hopkins tweet about Mack Beggs I was incensed. It is NOT okay for an adult to bully or cyberbully a gay or trans teen. I tweeted back “Stupid and incendiary rhetoric reflects ignorance bigotry and fear. Mature intelligent adults don’t bully kids.”
Straight talk indeed.
@KTHopkins Stupid and incendiary rhetoric reflects ignorance bigotry & fear. Mature intelligent adults don't bully kids.— Roy Steele (@thespiansfo) February 27, 2017