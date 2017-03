10 Most Influential Gay Male Journalists And Role Models

Top (left to right) Maureen Dowd*, Anderson Cooper, Glenn Greenwald, Thomas Roberts, Shepard Smith. Bottom (left to right) Steve Kornacki, Frank Bruni, Jonathan Capehart, Richard Quest, Don Lemon.

(Not pictured: Pete Williams)

Frank Bruni The New York Times Jonathan Capehart The Washington Post Anderson Cooper CNN Maureen Dowd* The New York Times Glenn Greenwald The Intercept Steve Kornacki MSNBC Don Lemon CNN Richard Quest CNN Thomas Roberts MSNBC Shepard Smith Fox Snooze

Who is the most influential LGBT person working in mainstream media? We asked around and argued over it until we came up with a ranking of the top 50 names.

Pete Williams of NBC News.

