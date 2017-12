Donald Trump’s Psychosis Endangers Our National Security

The allegedly 'failing New York Times' and the allegedy 'failing Washington Post' document how Donald Trump’s mental health impacts his ability to govern.





We applied the same conservative standard to Obama and Trump, counting only demonstrably and substantially false statements. The result: Trump is unlike any other modern president. He seems virtually indifferent to reality, often saying whatever helps him make the case he’s trying to make.

In his first 10 months in office, he has told 103 separate untruths, many of them repeatedly. Obama told 18 over his entire eight-year tenure. That’s an average of about two a year for Obama and about 124 a year for Trump.

In all, we found 18 different bald untruths from Obama during his presidency. Trump told his 18th separate untruth in his third full week in office, and his list keeps growing.

Nearly a year into his presidency, TRUMP continues to REJECT the EVIDENCE THAT RUSSIA WAGED AN ASSAULT ON a pillar of AMERICAN DEMOCRACY and supported his run for the White House.

The result is without obvious parallel in U.S. history, a situation in which THE PERSONAL INSECURITIES OF THE PRESIDENT — and his refusal to accept what even many in his administration regard as objective reality — HAVE IMPAIRED THE GOVERNMENT’S RESPONSE TO A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT. The repercussions radiate across the government.

