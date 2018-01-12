How’d he win, How’d he win, How’d he win

Sung to the tune from the Holiday Classic

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

Original Music by: Jule Styne

lyrics byThe commander-in-chief is spiteful,The dyed blonde wig looks frightful,The Russians helped get him in,How’d he win, How’d he win, How’d he win.O’ he talks about records breaking,He’s new to decision making,No substance to all his spin,How’d he win, How’d he win, How’d he win.His workers are lily white,He detests all accountability,He embraces the racist alt-right,Declaring war on diversity.Election night we were crying,The man spent ages lying,Grab a pussy among his sins,How’d he win, How’d he win, How’d he win.He brags about records breaking,He’s new to decision making,No substance to all his spin,How’d he win, How’d he win, How’d he win.He forgot about every promise,He rejects any transparency,He is likely the most dishonest,Self promotion and grand larceny.The commander-in-chief is spiteful,The dyed blonde wig looks frightful,The Russians helped get him in,How’d he win, How’d he win, How’d he win.