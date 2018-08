Epic Battle of the Bottle Blondes: Trump versus Clinton

BATTLE OF THE BOTTLE BLONDES by roy steele

This was my submission to the Election 2016 poetry contest that opinion columnist Nicholas Kristof sponsored. I think it's pretty good, though I didn't win.

They will not wed, this couple who,
Professed 'we're friends,' he's red she's blue,
They want your vote, and compete anew,
For Pennsylvania Avenue.

Rhetoric slogans election dread
Two bottle blondes go head to head
The misanthrope and bully said
Build that wall and vote for red

Historic first long overdue
A Senator First Lady too
Served her country tried and true
Secure our future vote for blue

Each pundit said it's in the bag
Glass ceiling breaks rejoice and brag
Except the voters were so mad
Elected the grump our nation's sad

Roses are red and violets are blue,
Trump threatens democracy, can't act responsibly,
If you're a supporter, aider and abettor,
You're a threat too.

Resist.