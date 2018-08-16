Epic Battle of the Bottle Blondes: Trump versus Clinton

|BATTLE OF THE BOTTLE BLONDES by roy steele
This was my submission to the Election 2016 poetry contest that New York Times opinion columnist Nicholas Kristof sponsored. I think it's pretty good, though I didn't win.
Feel free to download any of the accompanying artwork. There are several different sizes which are captioned accordingly, and perfect for posting on Instagram or Facebook.
Battle Of The Bottle Blondes
They will not wed, this couple who,
Professed ‘we’re friends,’ he’s red she’s blue,
They want your vote, and compete anew,
For Pennsylvania Avenue.
Rhetoric slogans election dread
Two bottle blondes go head to head
The misanthrope and bully said
Build that wall and vote for red
Historic first long overdue
A Senator First Lady too
Served her country tried and true
Secure our future vote for blue
Each pundit said it’s in the bag
Glass ceiling breaks rejoice and brag
Except the voters were so mad
Elected the grump our nation’s sad
Roses are red and violets are blue,
Trump threatens democracy, can’t act responsibly,
If you’re a supporter, aider and abettor,
You’re a threat too.
Resist.
This poem is dedicated to Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, and to every woman running for office, who believes that shattering the glass ceiling of the presidency is a moral imperative.
