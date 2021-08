Senator Joni Ernst, Republican of Iowa, Wants Your Pussy!

Protect Funding for Women's Health Care Act



This bill prohibits federal funding of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and or its affiliates, subsidiaries, successors, or clinics.

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) wants to own all the pussies in America.







Fer Sher Dusty!NoIowa. We’re loving Iowa Joni!Hold on a sec. She wants to “Protect Funding for Women’s Healthcare” in her Senate bill (S. 1144), and as I read the text of her proposed law, it says the legislation would actually PROHIBIT ALL FUNDING FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD. What the fuck!You heard me right. The summary of her Senate Bill 1144 was written by the Congressional Research Service, which is a nonpartisan division of the Library of Congress, and was published on Apr 15, 2021.Yass queen! Joni Ernst wants to eliminate any funding of women’s healthcare providers unless they’re faith-based. She’d rather you hear a lecture from Sister Thomas Aquinas or Sister Peter Robert Philomena about living a chaste life and only having sex when you want to make a baby.Yup. Sexual pleasure and orgasms are OUT and excruciating pain and going into labor and being ripped to shreds during childbirth is IN!Dustin! Stop it! My blog is rated P.G. Well most of the time it is. This is serious. Women aren't allowed to plan on raising a child, women can't make choices for themselves, and anyone that relies on Planned Parenthood for healthcare could lose it if Joni has her way.Like the Catholic Nuns and 72% of her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Joni Ernst believes that the federal government can be a ladies ‘area manager’ (down there). [Roy is pointing at Dustin’s crotch] They’ll never give up on trying to regulate a women’s vagina. Especially yours.She’s carrying on the G.O.P .tradition that began in the Reagan era. it’s nice to know that we can count on that party to continue their assault and war on women, on women’s bodies, and women’s healthcare for as long as they maintain significant numbers in Congress!Dusty THANK YOU. You're right! Your art teacher wants to own all the pussies. Too many lawmakers in the Republican party think like Joni! Because they think like her, they’ve introduced bills in both chambers to “prohibit family planning grants from being awarded to family planning organizations” that MIGHT perform abortions, another bill eliminates and prohibits tax deductions for any health insurance premium that provides birth control and family planning services, while a Southern Congressman wanted January 22, 2021, to be designated as “National Sanctity of Life Day ”.I’m pissed Dustin. No one is talking about this. The midterms are next year, and it's unfathomable to me that men and women will vote for a political party that is ANTI-WOMEN. The Republicans are against women and want to eliminate their rights. They want to block access to healthcare. They want to tell women what to do with their reproductive organs. It’s NOT right.While none of this is new, we need to add this to the list of reasons to vote against Republicans. If we don’t start now, no one will hear us.