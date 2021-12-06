Breaking News In Yuba County Underrated Film Of The Year

The zany comedy Breaking News In Yuba County (2021) is the most under-appreciated movie of the year.

By Roy Steele

I’m a gay man with an opinion about lots of things happening today. From politics to pop culture and history, science, and technology, I follow these topics and read about them constantly, and because I’m human I form opinions about them.

I’m not a movie critic per se but I’m a consumer of music, television, and film, and I like to be entertained. I watch television and see lots of movies, and I form my opinion about these art forms based on my emotions.

This movie was not well-reviewed because the misogynistic critics didn’t get it and clearly didn’t have a sense of humor. I base my opinion of any film or television show on whether it keeps me interested in the storyline from beginning to end, and whether I feel I was entertained, and I judge a comedy on whether it’s funny and I laughed out loud.

Awkwafina is Mina and Allison Janney plays Sue Buttons in the comedy Breaking News In Yuba County.

Regina Hall is Detective Cam Harris in the comedy Breaking News In Yuba County.

MGM studio’s under-appreciated Breaking News in Yuba County is a comedy written by Amanda Inoko, and has one of the most diverse casts of any film I’ve seen in recent years. While this is solely my opinion, I think this movie was the funniest movie released in 2021, and I laughed out loud throughout.

The film was directed by Tate Taylor, a gay actor who rose to fame by writing and adapting the screenplay for The Help based on the novel of the same name by Kathryn Stockett. He also directed The Help, which starred Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Jessica Chastain, and Allison Janney. In addition, Taylor subsequently directed the thriller The Girl On A Train starring Emily Blunt, and the horror movie Ma starring Octavia Spencer.

In Breaking News in Yuba County, the stellar cast includes Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, Awkwafina, Matthew Modine, Ellen Barkin, Jimmi Simpson, Bridget Everett, Samira Wiley, Juliette Lewis, and Keong Sim.

This is a madcap comedy from beginning to end and a good movie all around. While some reviews panned the motion picture, I loved it and feel that the movie should get more exposure and be seen by a wider audience.

There’s a lesbian angle in the film as Wanda Sykes and Ellen Barkin play a gay couple.

(L to R) Jimmi Simpson, Wanda Sykes, and Ellen Barkin in the comedy Breaking News In Yuba County.





Rita (played by Wanda Sykes) points a gun at Mina in the comedy "Breaking News In Yuba County."

This picture was written by a woman of color, has a strong diverse cast of experienced actors that are predominantly women, and the plot and storyline are supported and driven by the women, who were directed by a gay man. You do the math. Does this film maintain the Hollywood status quo? Nope.

This movie didn’t have umpteen explosions and fictional superheroes flying around, nor did it cater to the 18-year-old to twenty-nine-year-old suburban male gamer demographic that Hollywood keeps making movies for.

"Hey Freddy! I wanna watch another superhero movie!"

"NO THANK YOU FELICIA! Keep the dumb comic strip movie to yourself."

The MGM synopsis of Breaking News In Yuba County outlines the basic story pretty well.

After her husband goes missing, Sue Buttons (Allison Janney), an underappreciated suburban wife, gets a taste of being a local celebrity as she embarks on a search to find him. She quickly finds herself in over her head, dodging cops, criminals and local reporters all aiming to uncover the truth. After being overlooked for so long, Sue goes to exaggerated lengths to prolong her “15 minutes of fame” and keep the truth from coming out.

If you love the Marvel universe or DC Comics movie spectacles that Hollywood keeps churning out you definitely won’t like this movie, and I wouldn’t recommend it to you.

If you love authentic women and love a well-told story about ordinary people living life and facing both ordinary and extraordinary challenges, you will like or maybe even love Breaking News In Yuba County as I did.

Detective Cam Harris (Regina Hall) observes “These white bitches are crazy.”

In this movie the bitches are all crazy, and that’s why the movie is so much fun to watch!

This bitch gives the movie high praise. High praise indeed.





You can buy or rent Breaking News in Yuba County at Amazon, or stream it on Paramount Plus.



